603 ALFANI STREET
603 ALFANI STREET

603 Alfini Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 Alfini Street, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 2 story pool home is located in convenient place only 3.3 miles from I4 and near Hwy 27, 429, and Disney, less than 1 mile to Ridgeview Global Studies Academy. It is only 2.6 miles to Publix, 3.4 miles to target. Providing plenty of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage with an inground screened pool so you could relax from time to time. Large open kitchen with granite countertop so you could enjoy cooking there, capacious living room and dining area with very nice tile, roomy master bedroom and bathroom offering garden tub and separate shower stall as well as a big walk-in closet. LG Dryer and LG Washer. Built-in Oven are brand new. HOA will be responsible for lawn maintenance. The property is occupied by current tenant, they will leave at the end of July. The applicant's credit score and background is to be checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 ALFANI STREET have any available units?
603 ALFANI STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 603 ALFANI STREET have?
Some of 603 ALFANI STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 ALFANI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
603 ALFANI STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 ALFANI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 603 ALFANI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET offer parking?
Yes, 603 ALFANI STREET offers parking.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 ALFANI STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET have a pool?
Yes, 603 ALFANI STREET has a pool.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET have accessible units?
No, 603 ALFANI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 ALFANI STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 ALFANI STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 ALFANI STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
