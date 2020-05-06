All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 4716 Block Island Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
4716 Block Island Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4716 Block Island Lane

4716 Block Island Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4716 Block Island Lane, Four Corners, FL 34714
Tradd's Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Tradd's Landing Subdivision - Available Now! Beautiful well cared for 4br/2ba home with covered screened Lanai in Tradd's Landing Neighborhood. Easy commute for Disney Cast Members. Kitchen features center island, lots of cabinets, eat at counter bar, double door pantry. In the Family Room enjoy a propane gas Fireplace. Breakfast Nook. Large Living/Dining/Great Room. Laundry room includes washer & dryer (not warranted). Spacious Master Bedroom with sliding glass doors to lanai. Master bath boasts whirlpool jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks. Access to Community Pool,Cabana and Playground. Lawn Care Included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Phone/Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Block Island Lane have any available units?
4716 Block Island Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 4716 Block Island Lane have?
Some of 4716 Block Island Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Block Island Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Block Island Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Block Island Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Block Island Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane offer parking?
No, 4716 Block Island Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Block Island Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Block Island Lane has a pool.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane have accessible units?
No, 4716 Block Island Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Block Island Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Block Island Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Block Island Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College