4716 Block Island Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Tradd's Landing Subdivision - Available Now! Beautiful well cared for 4br/2ba home with covered screened Lanai in Tradd's Landing Neighborhood. Easy commute for Disney Cast Members. Kitchen features center island, lots of cabinets, eat at counter bar, double door pantry. In the Family Room enjoy a propane gas Fireplace. Breakfast Nook. Large Living/Dining/Great Room. Laundry room includes washer & dryer (not warranted). Spacious Master Bedroom with sliding glass doors to lanai. Master bath boasts whirlpool jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks. Access to Community Pool,Cabana and Playground. Lawn Care Included. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Phone/Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5397447)