Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
4707 Cape Hatteras Dr.
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4707 Cape Hatteras Dr.

4707 Cape Hatteras Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Cape Hatteras Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714
Tradd's Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS

-Pets allowed ($45 pet fee per month/ $75 for 2 pets) No dangerous breeds.
-Minimum 600 credit score.
-No felony's or evictions of any kind.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month minimum at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.
-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.
-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.

CALL BRITTANY FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS (352) 449-9246

APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/

(RLNE5488418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have any available units?
4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
Is 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. offer parking?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have a pool?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Cape Hatteras Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
