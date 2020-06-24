All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

3947 Fescue Street

3947 Fescue Street · (321) 444-7394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3947 Fescue Street, Four Corners, FL 34714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Under Construction. Available after July 15th. Time to elevate your lifestyle, with an upscale and unbelievably spacious floor-plan. This 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms amazing brand new home could be yours to rent and enjoy. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. The owner's suite features a large bedroom, dual sink large bathroom and a roomy walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Don't Miss out. Home is located close to the Heart of Clermont. Sawgrass Bay community offers an assortment of amenities such as a swimming pool, playground, athletic fields and more. Located right off U.S. Route 27 and near U.S. 192; it is less than 10 minutes away from Lake Louisa State Park and less than 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. Have it all, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Fescue Street have any available units?
3947 Fescue Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3947 Fescue Street have?
Some of 3947 Fescue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 Fescue Street currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Fescue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Fescue Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street is pet friendly.
Does 3947 Fescue Street offer parking?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street offers parking.
Does 3947 Fescue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Fescue Street have a pool?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street has a pool.
Does 3947 Fescue Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street has accessible units.
Does 3947 Fescue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3947 Fescue Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3947 Fescue Street has units with air conditioning.
