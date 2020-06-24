3947 Fescue Street

Amenities

Under Construction. Available after July 15th. Time to elevate your lifestyle, with an upscale and unbelievably spacious floor-plan. This 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms amazing brand new home could be yours to rent and enjoy. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. The owner's suite features a large bedroom, dual sink large bathroom and a roomy walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Don't Miss out. Home is located close to the Heart of Clermont. Sawgrass Bay community offers an assortment of amenities such as a swimming pool, playground, athletic fields and more. Located right off U.S. Route 27 and near U.S. 192; it is less than 10 minutes away from Lake Louisa State Park and less than 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. Have it all, call today!