348 CLARINET WAY

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub fireplace range

Beautiful and well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will notice the vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and features a gas range. The kitchen leads to the dining room and living room with a gas fireplace perfect for hosting family gatherings. Outback you will find a large pavered area along with a hot tub and partially fenced backyard for privacy. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Make your appointment today!