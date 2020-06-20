All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 348 CLARINET WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
348 CLARINET WAY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:33 AM

348 CLARINET WAY

348 Clarinet Way · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

348 Clarinet Way, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will notice the vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and features a gas range. The kitchen leads to the dining room and living room with a gas fireplace perfect for hosting family gatherings. Outback you will find a large pavered area along with a hot tub and partially fenced backyard for privacy. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 CLARINET WAY have any available units?
348 CLARINET WAY has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 CLARINET WAY have?
Some of 348 CLARINET WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 CLARINET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
348 CLARINET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 CLARINET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 348 CLARINET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 348 CLARINET WAY does offer parking.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 CLARINET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY have a pool?
No, 348 CLARINET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY have accessible units?
No, 348 CLARINET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 CLARINET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 CLARINET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 CLARINET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 348 CLARINET WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity