Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD
3132 Britannia Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Four Corners
Cheap Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
3132 Britannia Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 34747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the community of Villas at Island Club. All furnished. Located near main highways, shopping and attractions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 BRITANNIA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
