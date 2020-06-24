All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM

3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE

3131 Effingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3131 Effingham Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom 2 bath home in a GATED COMMUNITY. open floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings complemented by large windows. His and her closets highlight the master bedroom with a large en-suite, Cozy back yard. Ready to move in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have any available units?
3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College