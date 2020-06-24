4 bedroom 2 bath home in a GATED COMMUNITY. open floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings complemented by large windows. His and her closets highlight the master bedroom with a large en-suite, Cozy back yard. Ready to move in !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have any available units?
3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3131 EFFINGHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.