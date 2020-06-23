All apartments in Four Corners
313 Holly Berry Dr
313 Holly Berry Dr

313 Holly Berry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

313 Holly Berry Dr, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New home for rent in Davenport, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, nice view on conservation area. Brand new home, not showing on google map yet, call office for directions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have any available units?
313 Holly Berry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 313 Holly Berry Dr have?
Some of 313 Holly Berry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Holly Berry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 Holly Berry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Holly Berry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Holly Berry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 313 Holly Berry Dr does offer parking.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Holly Berry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have a pool?
No, 313 Holly Berry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 Holly Berry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Holly Berry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Holly Berry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Holly Berry Dr has units with air conditioning.
