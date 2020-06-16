All apartments in Four Corners
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE

3084 Yellow Lantana Lane · (321) 244-2542
Location

3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant. Property is located just minute to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Don't miss on on this deal! 12 month lease is $1500/month.

Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS ** Additional fee of $50.00 for monthly Spa Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have any available units?
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have?
Some of 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offer parking?
No, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have a pool?
No, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
