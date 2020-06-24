All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

3066 White Orchid Road

3066 White Orchid Road · No Longer Available
Location

3066 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Fully furnished 2/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease is $1350/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3066 White Orchid Road have any available units?
3066 White Orchid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3066 White Orchid Road have?
Some of 3066 White Orchid Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3066 White Orchid Road currently offering any rent specials?
3066 White Orchid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 White Orchid Road pet-friendly?
No, 3066 White Orchid Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road offer parking?
Yes, 3066 White Orchid Road offers parking.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3066 White Orchid Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road have a pool?
Yes, 3066 White Orchid Road has a pool.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road have accessible units?
No, 3066 White Orchid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3066 White Orchid Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3066 White Orchid Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3066 White Orchid Road has units with air conditioning.

