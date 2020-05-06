3016 Red Ginger Road - 3016

Amenities

patio / balcony internet access furnished

Fully furnished 2/2 townhome!!! Basic cable is included in your rent. You will be responsible for your own, phone, internet, electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS