Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

3016 Red Ginger Road - 3016

3016 Red Ginger Road · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished 2/2 townhome!!! Basic cable is included in your rent. You will be responsible for your own, phone, internet, electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

