3011 White Orchid Road - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully furnished 3/21/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease is $1500/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS