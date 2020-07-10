All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1

3006 Bird of Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3006 Bird of Paradise Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully furnished 2/2 town home!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 7 - 12 month lease is $1450/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have any available units?
3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have?
Some of 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College