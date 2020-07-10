3006 Bird of Paradise Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Fully furnished 2/2 town home!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 7 - 12 month lease is $1450/month.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS