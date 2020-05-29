All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 19 2019

3004 Red Ginger Road - 1

3004 Red Ginger Road · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished 2/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease is $1450/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have any available units?
3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
Is 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Red Ginger Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

