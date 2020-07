Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool media room microwave

Beautiful Townhouse fully furnished for rent, near to theme parks, highways, restaurants, shopping centers and much more. The community is Resort Style with a great Pool, Gym and movie theater, game area, Restaurant, and cafe. THIS RENT INCLUDES INTERNET, CABLE, PHONE. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AND MOVE IN on May 5th.