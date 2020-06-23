Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET
2907 Pembridge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2907 Pembridge Street, Four Corners, FL 34747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath SFH pool home, 1584 sq ft,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET has a pool.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Similar Pages
Four Corners 1 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with Gym
Four Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Valrico, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Championsgate Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College