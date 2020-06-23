All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET

2907 Pembridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 Pembridge Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath SFH pool home, 1584 sq ft,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET has a pool.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 PEMBRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College