Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2757 Sun Key Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2757 Sun Key Pl
2757 Sun Key Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Four Corners
Cheap Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
2757 Sun Key Place, Four Corners, FL 34747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOR RENT 3/2.5 fully updated. Great location .... 10 minutes away from Disney. all bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have any available units?
2757 Sun Key Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 2757 Sun Key Pl have?
Some of 2757 Sun Key Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2757 Sun Key Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2757 Sun Key Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2757 Sun Key Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2757 Sun Key Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl offer parking?
No, 2757 Sun Key Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2757 Sun Key Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have a pool?
No, 2757 Sun Key Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have accessible units?
No, 2757 Sun Key Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2757 Sun Key Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2757 Sun Key Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2757 Sun Key Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
