2611 Pawnall Street

Amenities
This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located only 3 miles to Disney property and is close to all of the attractions. Located within Windsor Hills Resort community, this home features 3 master suites, a private pool and spa. . The Security Gated front entrance allows secure passage into Windsor Hills Resort community. Within Windsor Hills Resort both indoor and outdoor activities abound. The Clubhouse includes a Movie theater, a fitness center, a sundry shop for last minute necessities and a Games room offering Arcade games, ping pong tables and more. The waterpark, located just outside of the clubhouse, is highlighted with a zero-entry pool with fountains, water slides and a spa. For the resident athlete, Windsor Hills Resort offers a recreational area that features Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Volleyball court, a Putting green, and a Playground.
Pool and Lawn maintenance are not included.
Property comes fully furnished and furniture won't be removed.