Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2611 Pawnall Street

2611 Pawnall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Pawnall Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located only 3 miles to Disney property and is close to all of the attractions. Located within Windsor Hills Resort community, this home features 3 master suites, a private pool and spa. . The Security Gated front entrance allows secure passage into Windsor Hills Resort community. Within Windsor Hills Resort both indoor and outdoor activities abound. The Clubhouse includes a Movie theater, a fitness center, a sundry shop for last minute necessities and a Games room offering Arcade games, ping pong tables and more. The waterpark, located just outside of the clubhouse, is highlighted with a zero-entry pool with fountains, water slides and a spa. For the resident athlete, Windsor Hills Resort offers a recreational area that features Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Volleyball court, a Putting green, and a Playground.
Pool and Lawn maintenance are not included.
Property comes fully furnished and furniture won't be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Pawnall Street have any available units?
2611 Pawnall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2611 Pawnall Street have?
Some of 2611 Pawnall Street's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Pawnall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Pawnall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Pawnall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street offer parking?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Pawnall Street has a pool.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street have accessible units?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Pawnall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Pawnall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

