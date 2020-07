Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This 5/4 two master suite furnished pool home is located in INDIAN CREEK - just off of US 192 close to Disney and Margaritaville. Rent includes, lawn care, pool care and pest control. Furnishings can be removed or left for the convenience of the tenant. Within the lease, Landlord does not warranty furnishings, TV's or pool heater.