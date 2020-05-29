17108 WOODCREST WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home has been FULLY RENOVATED! New roof in 2018, new exterior and interior paint, new flooring throughout house. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. One year lease. NO PETS.