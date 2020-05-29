All apartments in Four Corners
Four Corners, FL
16400 Nelson Park Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:50 PM

16400 Nelson Park Drive

16400 Nelson Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16400 Nelson Park Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Enjoy everyday resort-style living in Clermont, FL! We offer a convenient location with easy access to major employers, restaurants, and medical facilities, as well as a sanctuary away from all the hustle and bustle. If you are looking for apartments for rent in Clermont, we have it all! Located in South Clermont, This is your resort to call home! If you?re searching for apartments near Disney World, we have them! Living here is THE place to be in Clermont and our beautiful community is the talk of the town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have any available units?
16400 Nelson Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have?
Some of 16400 Nelson Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16400 Nelson Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16400 Nelson Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 Nelson Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16400 Nelson Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive offer parking?
No, 16400 Nelson Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16400 Nelson Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16400 Nelson Park Drive has a pool.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 16400 Nelson Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16400 Nelson Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16400 Nelson Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16400 Nelson Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
