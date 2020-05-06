1604 Moon Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool media room

This beautiful townhome in the ever-popular and much sought after community of Stoneybrook Subdivision of Champions Gate, right in the heart of it all is now available for rent. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all stunningly decorated. State of the art kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, and gorgeous tile. There are 1 Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Then 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Outside you have a pool and screened area, very private. The resort itself offers a golf course, lazy river, large pool, splash park, exercise room, theater, restaurant and Tiki bar. Rental price includes pool and lawn care.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also

NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.