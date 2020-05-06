All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

1604 Moon Valley Drive

1604 Moon Valley Drive · (407) 337-3985
Location

1604 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
This beautiful townhome in the ever-popular and much sought after community of Stoneybrook Subdivision of Champions Gate, right in the heart of it all is now available for rent. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all stunningly decorated. State of the art kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, and gorgeous tile. There are 1 Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Then 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Outside you have a pool and screened area, very private. The resort itself offers a golf course, lazy river, large pool, splash park, exercise room, theater, restaurant and Tiki bar. Rental price includes pool and lawn care.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also
NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have any available units?
1604 Moon Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have?
Some of 1604 Moon Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Moon Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Moon Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Moon Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Moon Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1604 Moon Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Moon Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Moon Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Moon Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Moon Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Moon Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Moon Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
