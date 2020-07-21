All apartments in Four Corners
1502 BUNKER DRIVE

1502 Bunker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
$1000.00 off with a start date of 2/15 or sooner and a 14+ month lease (redeemable on 2nd full month of rent).This impressive three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. Access to ChampionsGate’s world class amenities and FREE gold membership included in rent. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks. We have a limited release of NEW homes that sit on well-maintained sites with golf and conservation views, perfect for relaxing with friends and loved ones. With luxury and value go hand in hand. New highly energy efficient homes feature 42inch maple cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds, and expansive covered lanais to enjoy your gorgeous golf and conservation views and much more! Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, tennis, basketball, golf, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas.
Amenities: Lawn care, basic cable and internet, security system, access to Plaza country club and Oasis club

Pets are case by case with owner approval. (Pictures represent similar floorplan)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have any available units?
1502 BUNKER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have?
Some of 1502 BUNKER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 BUNKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1502 BUNKER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 BUNKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 BUNKER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 BUNKER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
