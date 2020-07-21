1502 BUNKER DRIVE

Amenities

$1000.00 off with a start date of 2/15 or sooner and a 14+ month lease (redeemable on 2nd full month of rent).This impressive three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. Access to ChampionsGate’s world class amenities and FREE gold membership included in rent. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks. We have a limited release of NEW homes that sit on well-maintained sites with golf and conservation views, perfect for relaxing with friends and loved ones. With luxury and value go hand in hand. New highly energy efficient homes feature 42inch maple cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds, and expansive covered lanais to enjoy your gorgeous golf and conservation views and much more! Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, tennis, basketball, golf, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas.

Amenities: Lawn care, basic cable and internet, security system, access to Plaza country club and Oasis club



Pets are case by case with owner approval. (Pictures represent similar floorplan)