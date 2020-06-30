All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

1268 Royal St. George Blvd

1268 Royal Saint George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Located just minutes away from Disney World, I-4 and International Drive. This is an opportunity lo live in a luxurious CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse at the exclusive Vistas at Champions Gate, a serene enclave of homes with the most breathtaking views of the lake and Golf course. Enjoy the fine living in this brand new,never lived in townhouse, featuring stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, designer blinds, wood cabinets and built in Alexa System from Amazon. Be a part of the most amazing amenities including: Golf simulator, resort style heated pool, fitness room, game room, catering kitchenette, sauna, access to golf course and more! Your rent includes: Internet, basic cable, trash, pest control and telephone. Call now, At this price , it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have any available units?
1268 Royal St. George Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have?
Some of 1268 Royal St. George Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Royal St. George Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Royal St. George Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Royal St. George Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd offers parking.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd has a pool.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Royal St. George Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Royal St. George Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

