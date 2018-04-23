Rent Calculator
All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1216 Romani Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1216 Romani Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1216 Romani Ave
1216 Romani Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Championsgate Village
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1216 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL 33896
Championsgate Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Nice townhouse located in the gated community of Bella Trae, 2-3 beds 2 baths with lake view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Romani Ave have any available units?
1216 Romani Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 1216 Romani Ave have?
Some of 1216 Romani Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1216 Romani Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Romani Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Romani Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Romani Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Romani Ave offer parking?
No, 1216 Romani Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Romani Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Romani Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Romani Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Romani Ave has a pool.
Does 1216 Romani Ave have accessible units?
No, 1216 Romani Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Romani Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Romani Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Romani Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Romani Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
