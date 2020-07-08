All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

1214 CEDARWOOD WAY

1214 Cedarwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Cedarwood Way, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GREAT LOCATION. WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME. SHOULD BE AVAILABLE MAY 10TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have any available units?
1214 CEDARWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have?
Some of 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1214 CEDARWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 CEDARWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

