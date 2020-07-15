All apartments in Fountainebleau
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard

9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainbleau East

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Charming 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath condo on the top of the floor with wood floors through . Large master bedroom and walk-in closets. Community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse, cozy lobby, gym and children play areas, 24 Hours security very clean and nicely maintained community . Great location close to Airport, Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Ikea, Walmart, Target, major highways and schools. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624990 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have any available units?
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountainebleau, FL.
What amenities does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have?
Some of 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
