9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Charming 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath condo on the top of the floor with wood floors through . Large master bedroom and walk-in closets. Community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse, cozy lobby, gym and children play areas, 24 Hours security very clean and nicely maintained community . Great location close to Airport, Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Ikea, Walmart, Target, major highways and schools. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3624990 ]