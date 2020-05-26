9131 Fontainebleau Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Unique opportunity! Completely remodeled one story 3 bed 2 bath townhouse at Oakview. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths, impact windows & doors, tile floors & fresh paint throughout. Walled patio w/ large wood ceiling terrace & fence, separate barbeque area, all offering great outdoor living. Community a few feet away, features pools & tennis courts. Ideal central location within close proximity to Doral, Coral Gables, Miami Int. Airport, Downtown Miami and just minutes to 836. Hurry, it won't last!