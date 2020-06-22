32 NW Reed Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home. Pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee of $400.