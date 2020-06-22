32 NW Reed Place

32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Oakland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home. Pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee of $400.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.
