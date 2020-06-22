All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
32 NW Reed Place
32 NW Reed Place

32 Reed Pl NW · No Longer Available
Fort Walton Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Oakland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home. Pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee of $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.

