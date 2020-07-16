All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

23 NW Cape Drive

23 Cape Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

23 Cape Dr NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Oakland

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 NW Cape Drive have any available units?
23 NW Cape Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Is 23 NW Cape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 NW Cape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 NW Cape Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Walton Beach.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive offer parking?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive have a pool?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 NW Cape Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 NW Cape Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 NW Cape Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
