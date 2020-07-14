All apartments in Fort Pierce
Sandpiper Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Sandpiper Apartments

2403 S 25th St · (772) 672-7014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2403 S 25th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34981
Fort Pierce South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sandpiper Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
playground
Friendly staff make Sandpiper in Fort Pierce, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sandpiper home. Our single-story, garden-style South Fort Pierce apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Fort Pierce near Indian River College.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Sandpiper is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, major Fort Pierce employers, and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our South Fort Pierce apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Sandpiper is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $130
Deposit: $45
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sandpiper Apartments have any available units?
Sandpiper Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Pierce, FL.
What amenities does Sandpiper Apartments have?
Some of Sandpiper Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sandpiper Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sandpiper Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sandpiper Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sandpiper Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sandpiper Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sandpiper Apartments offers parking.
Does Sandpiper Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sandpiper Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sandpiper Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sandpiper Apartments has a pool.
Does Sandpiper Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sandpiper Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sandpiper Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sandpiper Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sandpiper Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sandpiper Apartments has units with air conditioning.
