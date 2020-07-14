Sandpiper Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving playground

Friendly staff make Sandpiper in Fort Pierce, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sandpiper home. Our single-story, garden-style South Fort Pierce apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Fort Pierce near Indian River College.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Sandpiper is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, major Fort Pierce employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our South Fort Pierce apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Sandpiper is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.