Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Windrush

13971 Windrush Court · (239) 970-9553
Location

13971 Windrush Court, Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windrush.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
24hr maintenance
internet access
Windrush Apartments combines desired amenities and amazing location, to make it a sought-after community in North Fort Myers!

Our apartment commntiy is full of amenities such as complimentary parking, manicured grounds, community clothing center and our pet friendly policy; ensuring that you will find how convenient living at Windrush Apartments can be. In addition to the community amenities, Windrush Apartments is perfectly placed, putting the city of Fort Myers at your fingertips.

Fort Myers boasts wonderful restaurants, shopping, recreational activities and more! Our community is surrounded by banks, dining options, and grocery stores, to guarantee that you have easy access to daily necessities.

Contact us to schedule a tour of our community today! We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windrush have any available units?
Windrush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does Windrush have?
Some of Windrush's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windrush currently offering any rent specials?
Windrush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windrush pet-friendly?
Yes, Windrush is pet friendly.
Does Windrush offer parking?
Yes, Windrush offers parking.
Does Windrush have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windrush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windrush have a pool?
No, Windrush does not have a pool.
Does Windrush have accessible units?
No, Windrush does not have accessible units.
Does Windrush have units with dishwashers?
No, Windrush does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windrush have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windrush has units with air conditioning.
