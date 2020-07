Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport e-payments internet access online portal trash valet yoga

Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.



Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. With nine unique floors plans to choose from and interior features including fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, central air and heat, in-home washer/dryer, and private screened lanais, you'll be sure to find something for every lifestyle. Select apartments offer private entrance, kitchen pantry, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in shower.



We are a pet friendly community! The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers many community amenities as well, including a sparkling pool with sun-drenched deck, yoga room, 24/7 fitness center, lakeside walking path, onsite storage units and garages/carports.