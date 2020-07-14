Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar fire pit game room internet access media room package receiving roommate matching volleyball court

Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students. It's the best opportunity to study, socialize, and enjoy a fulfilling college lifestyle. Come experience apartment living designed specifically with you in mind. Coastal Village transcends all other student alternatives and has become the "it" place to live. With amenities that impress, Coastal Village offers lifestyle elements that others can only pretend to match... Take a dip in the lakeside pool, watch the Fort Myers sunset, socialize with friends in the resident lounge, dive into your studies in the computer lab or private study salon or turn up the heat in the fitness center. You'll find spacious, fully furnished, all inclusive, 4 bedroom apartment homes at Coastal. Select units feature upgraded interior finishes as well! All residences come equipped with a washer and dryer, balcony, open ...