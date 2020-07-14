All apartments in Fort Myers
Coastal Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Coastal Village

Open Now until 7pm
19401 Skidmore Way · (239) 579-9460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apartments leasing fast! Sign within 48 hours after applying and SAVE $225!* Coastal Village - spacious Fort Myers apartments near FGCU with low rates!
Location

19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL 33967

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 08-103 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 06-301 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 12-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1384 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coastal Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
internet access
media room
package receiving
roommate matching
volleyball court
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students. It's the best opportunity to study, socialize, and enjoy a fulfilling college lifestyle. Come experience apartment living designed specifically with you in mind. Coastal Village transcends all other student alternatives and has become the "it" place to live. With amenities that impress, Coastal Village offers lifestyle elements that others can only pretend to match... Take a dip in the lakeside pool, watch the Fort Myers sunset, socialize with friends in the resident lounge, dive into your studies in the computer lab or private study salon or turn up the heat in the fitness center. You'll find spacious, fully furnished, all inclusive, 4 bedroom apartment homes at Coastal. Select units feature upgraded interior finishes as well! All residences come equipped with a washer and dryer, balcony, open ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $20
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot: $45/month. Surface Lot available at $45. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coastal Village have any available units?
Coastal Village has 16 units available starting at $2,236 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Coastal Village have?
Some of Coastal Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coastal Village currently offering any rent specials?
Coastal Village is offering the following rent specials: Apartments leasing fast! Sign within 48 hours after applying and SAVE $225!* Coastal Village - spacious Fort Myers apartments near FGCU with low rates!
Is Coastal Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Coastal Village is pet friendly.
Does Coastal Village offer parking?
Yes, Coastal Village offers parking.
Does Coastal Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coastal Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coastal Village have a pool?
Yes, Coastal Village has a pool.
Does Coastal Village have accessible units?
Yes, Coastal Village has accessible units.
Does Coastal Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coastal Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Coastal Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coastal Village has units with air conditioning.
