Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8670 Mercado CT

8670 Mercado Court · (239) 776-2676
Location

8670 Mercado Court, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Paradise awaits!! Compromise nothing on your next Florida vacation. This fully renovated pool home is located in Paseo, one of the most desirable communities in SWFL. This home will exceed everything on your wish list! It offers a private pool and spa overlooking a beautiful, serene lake. Inside, an inviting, open floor plan and completely upgraded kitchen with top of the line appliances are ideal for entertaining or relaxing after an active day in paradise! The master bedroom and bath are true retreats, and the well appointed guest bedrooms will assure that everyone is comfortable during their stay. The community of Paseo boasts true resort style pools, a tiki bar, movie theater, a pub, a bistro, an active tennis program and a well equipped exercise room. Come and experience a second-to-none vacation in Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8670 Mercado CT have any available units?
8670 Mercado CT has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8670 Mercado CT have?
Some of 8670 Mercado CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8670 Mercado CT currently offering any rent specials?
8670 Mercado CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8670 Mercado CT pet-friendly?
No, 8670 Mercado CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8670 Mercado CT offer parking?
No, 8670 Mercado CT does not offer parking.
Does 8670 Mercado CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8670 Mercado CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8670 Mercado CT have a pool?
Yes, 8670 Mercado CT has a pool.
Does 8670 Mercado CT have accessible units?
No, 8670 Mercado CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8670 Mercado CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8670 Mercado CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8670 Mercado CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8670 Mercado CT does not have units with air conditioning.
