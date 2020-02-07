8670 Mercado CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

Paradise awaits!! Compromise nothing on your next Florida vacation. This fully renovated pool home is located in Paseo, one of the most desirable communities in SWFL. This home will exceed everything on your wish list! It offers a private pool and spa overlooking a beautiful, serene lake. Inside, an inviting, open floor plan and completely upgraded kitchen with top of the line appliances are ideal for entertaining or relaxing after an active day in paradise! The master bedroom and bath are true retreats, and the well appointed guest bedrooms will assure that everyone is comfortable during their stay. The community of Paseo boasts true resort style pools, a tiki bar, movie theater, a pub, a bistro, an active tennis program and a well equipped exercise room. Come and experience a second-to-none vacation in Florida!