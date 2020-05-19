8663 Olinda WAY

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED Annual rental in Paseo. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath TURNKEY furnished Santa Maria townhouse will not last! Situated on 1 of only 5 QUAD pools in Paseo, featuring a semi private pool right outside your door! This unit features granite counter tops, large tile on the diagonal, stainless appliances an extra large screened in front lanai and an attached garage. PASEO, VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage OR lunch at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the CINEMA or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS. Unwind with a MASSAGE at the FULL SERVICE SPA. You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint!