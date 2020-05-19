All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 8663 Olinda WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
8663 Olinda WAY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

8663 Olinda WAY

8663 Olinda Way · (239) 288-3473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8663 Olinda Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7506 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED Annual rental in Paseo. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath TURNKEY furnished Santa Maria townhouse will not last! Situated on 1 of only 5 QUAD pools in Paseo, featuring a semi private pool right outside your door! This unit features granite counter tops, large tile on the diagonal, stainless appliances an extra large screened in front lanai and an attached garage. PASEO, VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage OR lunch at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the CINEMA or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS. Unwind with a MASSAGE at the FULL SERVICE SPA. You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8663 Olinda WAY have any available units?
8663 Olinda WAY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8663 Olinda WAY have?
Some of 8663 Olinda WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8663 Olinda WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8663 Olinda WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8663 Olinda WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8663 Olinda WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8663 Olinda WAY does offer parking.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8663 Olinda WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8663 Olinda WAY has a pool.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY have accessible units?
No, 8663 Olinda WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8663 Olinda WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8663 Olinda WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8663 Olinda WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8663 Olinda WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity