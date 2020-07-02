All apartments in Fort Myers
8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP

8408 Bernwood Cove Loop · (239) 482-8040
Location

8408 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
The Cove at Six Mile Cypress now has a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo available for rent!  Talk about Location!  So conveniently situated within just a couple minutes from I-75, major shopping, restaurants galore, medical facilities, bus route, just about everything you need within just a couple short minutes!  This condo has 1118 sq ft and tile throughout the entire living area, carpet in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer included and screened lanai.  This is a corner end unit with 2 assigned parking spaces.  HOA requires a minimum credit score of 630, no pets and no smoking allowed. Community amenities include a large heated pool, fitness center and playground.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have any available units?
8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have?
Some of 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP offers parking.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP has a pool.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
