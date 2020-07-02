8408 Bernwood Cove LOOP

Amenities

The Cove at Six Mile Cypress now has a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo available for rent! Talk about Location! So conveniently situated within just a couple minutes from I-75, major shopping, restaurants galore, medical facilities, bus route, just about everything you need within just a couple short minutes! This condo has 1118 sq ft and tile throughout the entire living area, carpet in bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer included and screened lanai. This is a corner end unit with 2 assigned parking spaces. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 630, no pets and no smoking allowed. Community amenities include a large heated pool, fitness center and playground.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.