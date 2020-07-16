All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP

8407 Bernwood Cove Loop · (239) 851-3573
Location

8407 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Very Nice 2nd-floor unit, wood floors in master, large walk-in closet, screened lanai, assigned parking spot and outside storage area. Just off Six Mile Cypress close to shopping, schools and I-75. Community pool and exercise room on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have any available units?
8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have?
Some of 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP offers parking.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP has a pool.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
