Very Nice 2nd-floor unit, wood floors in master, large walk-in closet, screened lanai, assigned parking spot and outside storage area. Just off Six Mile Cypress close to shopping, schools and I-75. Community pool and exercise room on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8407 Bernwood Cove LOOP have any available units?