8313 Bernwood Cove LOOP

Amenities
Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, excellent location, immediately off Hwy 75 at Colonial Blvd. The Cove at Six Mile Cypress has a large pool, fitness center, playground for children. This floor plan offers 2 master suites, 2 full baths, washer, dryer, dishwasher. Turnkey rental with dishes, linens, and household appliances. Rent includes 2 parking spaces, access to pool and fitness center. Min rental 3 months, Max rental 7 months. Association requires 20 days for application approval and min 630 credit score.