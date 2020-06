Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Nice second story 2 bed / 2 bath condo at Villas at Venezia, READY TO MOVE IN. Unit offers all tile flooring, fully equipped kitchen, living room with vaulted ceiling, in unit laundry, screened back porch with sliding glass door and storage room. Right at the corner of Metro Pkwy and Winkler Ave. Close to 75 and 41, major shopping, schools, commerce etc. Villas at Venezia is a gated community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and playground.



**PICTURES SHOWN ARE FROM A SIMILAR UNIT**