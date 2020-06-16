All apartments in Fort Myers
2944 Jackson St

2944 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Villa Capri

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a 12 unit property. Centrally located in Ft. Myers and ready for immediate occupancy. Plenty of parking, clean property. Central A/C, Tile floors, washer dryer hookups in unit, call to see it today.
________________________________________________________

$50 application fee per adult $100 lease fee once approved. Background Check Required, No pets, No Evictions, No Felonies in 5 years, and No Smoking. Monthly Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate, Move In First and Security unless owner says otherwise after reviewing background
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Jackson St have any available units?
2944 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 2944 Jackson St have?
Some of 2944 Jackson St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2944 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Jackson St does offer parking.
Does 2944 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 2944 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 2944 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2944 Jackson St has units with air conditioning.
