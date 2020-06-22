All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:18 PM

2912 Central AVE

2912 Central Avenue · (239) 810-6375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2912 Central Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath house located on Central ave in Fort Myers. $895 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 4* No pets allowed. Water & Electric tenant responsibility. Washer and dryer hookup. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. No evictions. You must show evidence of $2237.00 NET monthly income with a June pay stub or April-June bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee goes towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before requesting showing but this property is tenant occupied so please do not disturb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Central AVE have any available units?
2912 Central AVE has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2912 Central AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Central AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Central AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Central AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2912 Central AVE offer parking?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Central AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Central AVE have a pool?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Central AVE have accessible units?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Central AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Central AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Central AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
