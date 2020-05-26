2875 Palm Beach BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent. From your door walk or take the free trolley to the picturesque downtown river district with its many restaurants/shops/events. Get to know your neighbors While enjoying the lifestyle and security of residing in a small friendly community absent of unnecessary condo-drama. Relax on your shaded balcony while spotting dolphin, manatee, gator and the spectacular Florida sunset. Any one will love this quiet retreat, as well as the common access to the river, spacious lawns including BBQ-grills, picnic table, fruit trees, fishing pier, sunny pool deck with spa tub, lounge chairs and relaxing community room.