All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 2875 Palm Beach BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2875 Palm Beach BLVD

2875 Palm Beach Boulevard · (239) 895-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent. From your door walk or take the free trolley to the picturesque downtown river district with its many restaurants/shops/events. Get to know your neighbors While enjoying the lifestyle and security of residing in a small friendly community absent of unnecessary condo-drama. Relax on your shaded balcony while spotting dolphin, manatee, gator and the spectacular Florida sunset. Any one will love this quiet retreat, as well as the common access to the river, spacious lawns including BBQ-grills, picnic table, fruit trees, fishing pier, sunny pool deck with spa tub, lounge chairs and relaxing community room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have any available units?
2875 Palm Beach BLVD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have?
Some of 2875 Palm Beach BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 Palm Beach BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Palm Beach BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Palm Beach BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD does offer parking.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD has a pool.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2875 Palm Beach BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2875 Palm Beach BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2875 Palm Beach BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity