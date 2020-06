Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning refrigerator

The best of downtown Fort Myers at your doorsteps! This modern and spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath offers high ceilings, ample natural light, an expansive balcony, and unrivaled access to the city's entertainment district.



This prime location is steps from waterfront trails at Centennial Park. Wake up and walk to art shows and performances at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. Dine at premiere local restaurants and gastropubs. Shop artisanal and support small businesses. Enjoy the charm and energy of downtown Fort Myers right outside your door.



Washer and dryer included. parking included.