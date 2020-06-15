All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 1346 Gardenia AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
1346 Gardenia AVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:30 PM

1346 Gardenia AVE

1346 Gardenia Avenue · (239) 810-6375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1346 Gardenia Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Brookhill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available April 1. 3 bed 2 bath home w/o garage off of Veronica Shoemaker & Michigan. All Tile. Huge fenced backyard & un-screened lanai on side. 1000 sq ft. $995 month + $2000 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING STRICTLY PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6 & DOES include children* Pets OK with $350 non-refundable deposit paid. Max weight 30 lbs and NO dangerous / exotic breeds. Water & electric & landscaping residents responsibility. Washer & dryer included. To qualify: All applicants must have min 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) w/ NO lapses / gaps / NOT living w/ family, also no felonies or evictions, & evidence of $2,490 NET mo income shown w/ March paystub or December thru February bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee will go towards first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have any available units?
1346 Gardenia AVE has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1346 Gardenia AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Gardenia AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Gardenia AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Gardenia AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Gardenia AVE does offer parking.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 Gardenia AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have a pool?
No, 1346 Gardenia AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have accessible units?
No, 1346 Gardenia AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Gardenia AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 Gardenia AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 Gardenia AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1346 Gardenia AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity