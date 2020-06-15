1346 Gardenia AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available April 1. 3 bed 2 bath home w/o garage off of Veronica Shoemaker & Michigan. All Tile. Huge fenced backyard & un-screened lanai on side. 1000 sq ft. $995 month + $2000 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING STRICTLY PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6 & DOES include children* Pets OK with $350 non-refundable deposit paid. Max weight 30 lbs and NO dangerous / exotic breeds. Water & electric & landscaping residents responsibility. Washer & dryer included. To qualify: All applicants must have min 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) w/ NO lapses / gaps / NOT living w/ family, also no felonies or evictions, & evidence of $2,490 NET mo income shown w/ March paystub or December thru February bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee will go towards first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back.