Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

11888 Arboretum Run DR

11888 Arboretum Run Drive · (216) 394-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11888 Arboretum Run Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Brand new just finished in May 2020. 2nd story unit with water & nature preserve views, very private lanai. Grand entrance with a downstairs closet, 2 car - extended bay garage (can fit 3 cars), open concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Split floorplan. Access to resort amenities; resort pool, pool bar & grill, fitness center, tennis courts, movie theater, etc. Walking distance to the amenities. Great location in Fort Myers, 10 minutes to the airport, Gulf Coast Town Center for Shopping, minutes from Publix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have any available units?
11888 Arboretum Run DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have?
Some of 11888 Arboretum Run DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11888 Arboretum Run DR currently offering any rent specials?
11888 Arboretum Run DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11888 Arboretum Run DR pet-friendly?
No, 11888 Arboretum Run DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR offer parking?
Yes, 11888 Arboretum Run DR offers parking.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11888 Arboretum Run DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have a pool?
Yes, 11888 Arboretum Run DR has a pool.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have accessible units?
No, 11888 Arboretum Run DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11888 Arboretum Run DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11888 Arboretum Run DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11888 Arboretum Run DR does not have units with air conditioning.
