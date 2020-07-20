11888 Arboretum Run DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Brand new just finished in May 2020. 2nd story unit with water & nature preserve views, very private lanai. Grand entrance with a downstairs closet, 2 car - extended bay garage (can fit 3 cars), open concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Split floorplan. Access to resort amenities; resort pool, pool bar & grill, fitness center, tennis courts, movie theater, etc. Walking distance to the amenities. Great location in Fort Myers, 10 minutes to the airport, Gulf Coast Town Center for Shopping, minutes from Publix.