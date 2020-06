Amenities

parking gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

Fabulous seasonal rental in great gated community of Botanica Lakes. Community has amazing resort style pool, exercise room, tennis, basketball and much more. Newer 3 bedroom home, with beautiful furnishings and everything you'll need for your stay whether that's 30 days or 6 months. Sorry but no pets are allowed. Call for an appointment to view this beauty!! House is booked for Jan-March 2020.