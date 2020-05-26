11027 Mill Creek WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

This fully furnished two bedroom (KING)& (2 TWINS) plus den (which can be used as third bedroom (futon), two full baths on ground floor unit is currently available on a monthly basis. Colonial Country Club is a centrally located gated community that has so many amenities and is very close to the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities! Large clubhouse with a main restaurant and casual dining, main pool & spa, 8 tennis courts with a program, fully equipped exercise room, walking trails and pay-as-you-go golf option available. *****UNIT IS AVAILABLE FROM JULY 2020 THRU DEC 2020*****