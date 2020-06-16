All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD

10128 Colonial Country Club Boulevard · (972) 816-8827
Location

10128 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beauty is available 2/1/20. Very nice Colonial Country Club Unfurnished Ground Floor Condo - Beautiful 1st floor Gardenia condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This very clean and nicely laid out condo has an upgraded kitchen, and a screened in lanai that overlooks one of the community's lakes and tiled throughout except for guest bedroom, which is carpeted. This unit has a carport. It is very convenient to one of the community pools and tennis/pickle ball courts. It also comes with 2 parking spaces (one being a carport). Enjoy all the amenities at this very nice 24 hour gated community - Fitness Center, Spa, Golfing, Tennis, Walking/Jogging Trails, Dining & a sports bar. Pets allowed with landlord's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have any available units?
10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have?
Some of 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD does offer parking.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
