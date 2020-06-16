10128 Colonial Country Club BLVD

Amenities

This beauty is available 2/1/20. Very nice Colonial Country Club Unfurnished Ground Floor Condo - Beautiful 1st floor Gardenia condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This very clean and nicely laid out condo has an upgraded kitchen, and a screened in lanai that overlooks one of the community's lakes and tiled throughout except for guest bedroom, which is carpeted. This unit has a carport. It is very convenient to one of the community pools and tennis/pickle ball courts. It also comes with 2 parking spaces (one being a carport). Enjoy all the amenities at this very nice 24 hour gated community - Fitness Center, Spa, Golfing, Tennis, Walking/Jogging Trails, Dining & a sports bar. Pets allowed with landlord's approval.