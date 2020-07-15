10027 Horse Creek RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy this beautiful villa home in Colonial Country Club that comes complete with all the amenities. There is a clubhouse pool, spa, restaurant, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and pay as you play golf. This villa home has two large bedrooms with a large den and two full baths with an attached two car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops and the interior of the home has been freshly painted The lanai is a double extended lanai which is very rare with a newly painted deck and with panoramic views of the lake. Colonial is located near I 75 and minutes from the International Airport. If you like the beaches your close to Ft Myers and Sanibel. Call for a showing today!