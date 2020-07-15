All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 10027 Horse Creek RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
10027 Horse Creek RD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

10027 Horse Creek RD

10027 Horse Creek Road · (239) 872-6880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10027 Horse Creek Road, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy this beautiful villa home in Colonial Country Club that comes complete with all the amenities. There is a clubhouse pool, spa, restaurant, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and pay as you play golf. This villa home has two large bedrooms with a large den and two full baths with an attached two car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops and the interior of the home has been freshly painted The lanai is a double extended lanai which is very rare with a newly painted deck and with panoramic views of the lake. Colonial is located near I 75 and minutes from the International Airport. If you like the beaches your close to Ft Myers and Sanibel. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have any available units?
10027 Horse Creek RD has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10027 Horse Creek RD have?
Some of 10027 Horse Creek RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 Horse Creek RD currently offering any rent specials?
10027 Horse Creek RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 Horse Creek RD pet-friendly?
No, 10027 Horse Creek RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD offer parking?
Yes, 10027 Horse Creek RD offers parking.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10027 Horse Creek RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have a pool?
Yes, 10027 Horse Creek RD has a pool.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have accessible units?
No, 10027 Horse Creek RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10027 Horse Creek RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10027 Horse Creek RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10027 Horse Creek RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10027 Horse Creek RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity